StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Corero Network Security upgraded its outlook on annual revenue following record order intake in the year.
Revenue for 2020 was expected to be ahead of market expectations, with order intake also reaching record levels, the company said.
'This strong performance has been driven by the continued success of Corero's differentiated, real-time, high-performance, automatic SmartWall DDoS defense solutions,' it added.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, revenue was expected to rise by about 73% to $16.8 million as order intake was forecast to rise 61% to $20.91 million.
Corero added 42 new customers in 2020, up from 18 new customers last year.
