StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling company 888 said it had agreed to a multi-year extension of its exclusive B2B poker partnership with Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
The new agreement would see '888 continue to power the World Series of Poker brand's online poker rooms as the company plans its entry into new regulated markets,' 888 said.
The partnership would also see 888 continue to power the US market's only 'interstate shared player liquidity poker network across the states of New Jersey, Delaware and Nevada, connecting an increasing number of poker players to enhance the availability of poker games and formats for its customers,' it added.
As part of the agreement, 888 said it would launch "Poker 8", in the U.S. following a launch in Europe in November 2020.
At 8:48am: (LON:888) 888 Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 256.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: