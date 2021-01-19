StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolat reported a rise in revenue in the 13 weeks through December as online growth more than offset the impact of shuttered stores owing to Covid restrictions.
For the 13-week and 26-week periods ended 27 December 2020, revenue increased 19% and 11% year-on-year respectively.
In the UK, online growth more than offset the impact of the temporary closures of physical retail due to COVID restrictions, the company said.
'The growth momentum stepped up in Japan and the USA,' it added.
In Japan, a further 12 outlets were opened during the half year, and the joint venture was now operating from 18 locations, with a 'substantially' increased e-commerce database.
Trading since December continued to be in line with management's expectations, despite materially higher investments in the acceleration of its digital and international growth plan, and ongoing pandemic-related response costs, the company said.
At 8:56am: [LON:HOTC] Hotel Chocolat Group PLC share price was 0p at 365p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
