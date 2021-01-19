StockMarketWire.com - Property and developer and car park group Town Centre Securities said it had collected 76% of rents due in the December quarter.
A further 10% had agreed to be deferred, meaning 86%, or £4.5 million, of rent had been agreed for the period.
'We continue to experience a consistent and reassuring level of rent collection, despite the ongoing level of disruption as a result of Covid-19,' chief executive Edward Ziff said.
'We firmly believe this reflects the quality, uniqueness and diversified nature of our portfolio and our collaborative, longstanding and strong relationships with our tenants.'
