StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused Tlou Energy said it had signed a pilot power purchase agreement with Botswana Power Corporation for its Lesedi project coal-fired power project in Botswana.
A grid connection agreement had also been signed, enabling the injection of power into the grid.
Botswana's Ministry of Mineral Resources Green Technology and Energy Security also ahd provided confirmation that negotiations on a larger power purchase agreement were due to commence in February.
'It is great to see that Botswana is open for business and the Government is motivated to get the gas industry up and running,' chief executive Tony Gilby said.
'Tlou plans to start development of the Lesedi project as soon as possible and confirmation of the Governments enthusiasm to provide the necessary support to ensure commercial development of coal bed methane is very well received.'
At 9:20am: [LON:TLOU] Tlou Energy Limited share price was 0p at 4.36p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: