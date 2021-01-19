StockMarketWire.com - Fintech group TruFin said its annual losses would likely be smaller than market expectations after its revenue doubled.
The company also said that it was mulling a potential sale of its Oxygen and Vertus businesses, which may generate capital to return to shareholders.
Adjusted pre-tax losses for the year through December were now anticipated to be no more than £8.4 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £9.3 million.
Revenue was expected to be 'significantly ahead' of market expectations at around £14.6 million, up from £7.3 million in 2019.
'This has predominantly been driven by strong performance from the console division of Playstack, which, despite the further national lockdowns, has been supported by robust performance across the rest of the group,' TruFin said.
At 9:28am: [LON:TRU] Trufin Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
