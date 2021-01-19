StockMarketWire.com - Construction software specialist Eleco said it expected annual results to show pre-tax profit growth of at least 10%.
The company said it expected to report revenues similar to 2019, which stood in excess of £25 million, whilst pre-tax profit was expected to be at least 10% ahead of the prior year.
'The business finished the year strongly with total revenues in the second half improving 6% on the first half of 2020 and being some 2% ahead of the equivalent period in 2019,' the company said.
At 9:30am: [LON:ELCO] Elecosoft PLC share price was 0p at 81.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
