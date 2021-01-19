StockMarketWire.com - Financial management software Aptitude Software said it expected 2021 financial performance above current market expectations and at least consistent with that expected in 2020 following new business wins.
The upbeat guidance followed a strong final quarter of new business performance in several of the group's key markets, providing the business with greater revenue visibility for 2021, the company said.
Annual Recurring Revenue grew by 11% on a constant currency basis in the year to £31.2 million.
At 9:44am: [LON:APTD] share price was 0p at 464p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: