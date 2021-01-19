StockMarketWire.com - Technology commercialisation company Crossword Cybersecurity said it revenue more than double in 2021 after guiding revenue in 2020 to show an increase of 25% to £1.6 million on a sharp rise in product and consulting growth.
Revenues from product and consulting revenue were anticipated to have expanded by 39%, reflecting the company's shift from software development services to its core of product and consulting revenue.
'We are looking forward to an exciting year ahead, accelerating roll out of Rizikon Pro, securing major consulting clients, adding to our cyber security product portfolio, and expanding internationally. We expect the revenue growth rate to more than double in 2021,' the company said.
At 9:51am: [LON:CCS] share price was 0p at 275p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: