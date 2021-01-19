StockMarketWire.com - oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy announced an oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico at the Winterfell infrastructure-led exploration well.
The well encountered approximately 26 meters of net oil pay in two intervals, the company said.
Kosmos, which held a 17.5% working interest in the well, said it would now work with partners on an appraisal plan and development options.
The company also planned to drill the Zora ILX well in the Gulf of Mexico later in the year.
At 10:06am: [LON:KOS] Kosmos Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 89.25p
