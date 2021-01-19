StockMarketWire.com - Xtract Resources has updated on exploration work on the first hole in the phase one diamond drilling programme at the Bushranger copper-gold exploration project in Australia.
Drilling of the first of three planned holes at the Racecourse mineral resource has now progressed to a depth of 1,047 metres, around 232 metres past the original planned finishing depth.
Xtract said the hole continues to encounter strong visible copper mineralisation, and will be further extended until the zone is drilled through.
Executive chairman Colin Bird said: 'The hole is still continuing in strong mineralisation to the current depth, extending the potential scale of the porphyry system at Racecourse. We will continue to drill until we bottom out of the zone.'
