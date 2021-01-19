StockMarketWire.com - Build-to-rent developer Watkin Jones said revenue fell 5.5% for the year ending 30 September mainly due to forward sales developments being deferred as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said its gross margin for the year was 21.4% and in line with 2019.
Exceptional costs were £20.5 million, covering the costs of replacing cladding on student accommodation blocks and Covid disruption.
Watkin Jones proposed a full-year final dividend of 7.35p per share.
At 1:40pm: [LON:WJG] Watkin Jones PLC share price was 0p at 162.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
