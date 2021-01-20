Interim Result
21/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
22/01/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
25/01/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
26/01/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
28/01/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
28/01/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
28/01/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
28/01/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
Final Result
25/01/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
26/01/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
27/01/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
28/01/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
AGM / EGM
21/01/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
21/01/2021 Brandshield Systems PLC (BRSD)
21/01/2021 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
21/01/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
21/01/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
22/01/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
22/01/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
22/01/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
25/01/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)
27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
28/01/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
28/01/2021 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2021 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)
28/01/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
28/01/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
28/01/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
28/01/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
28/01/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
Trading Statement
21/01/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
21/01/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
21/01/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
21/01/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
21/01/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
21/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
21/01/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
21/01/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
21/01/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
21/01/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
21/01/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
22/01/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
25/01/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
26/01/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
28/01/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
Ex-Dividend
26/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
26/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
