StockMarketWire.com - Specialised products and services supplier Diploma said revenue increased by 24% in the first quarter, driven by an 'excellent' contribution from Windy City Wire.
For the three months ended 30 September 2021, the life sciences, seals, and controls divisions saw revenue growth of 10%, 0%, and 71% respectively. The first quarter had been active with £48.8 million invested in three acquisitions; Denmark-based Simonsen & Weel, FITT Resources in Eastern Australia; and Power Dynamics in North America. Looking ahead, the company said the pandemic may 'modestly affect Q2 revenues.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: