StockMarketWire.com - Power company Aggreko said it expected to deliver pre-tax profit for 2020 'slightly ahead' of the top end of its previous guidance range of £80-to-£100 million amid a continued recovery across its markets.
A strong cash performance in the second half had resulted in a reduction in net debt over the year of around £200 million, the company said.
The company maintained its guidance for 2021, with pre-tax profit expected in the range £170-to-190 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
