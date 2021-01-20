StockMarketWire.com - Workspace brands operator IWG warned of its anticipated recovery in 2021 would be delayed by the pandemic impact including the ongoing government-enforced lockdown measures.
Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2020 was anticipated to be approximately £2.45 billion.
The company said it would implement further cost costs was expected to drive savings in the range of £325 million to £375 million.
'The estimated cumulative benefit of these actions accruing to the group in future years will be significant and is anticipated to be c. £2.4 billion,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said the challenging backdrop was likely to persist well into 2021 before there were signs of the environment was improving.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
