StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Synairgen said it had completed the recruitment of 120 Covid-19 patients for a trial of a potential inhaled treatment in a home setting.
Results from phase-two study were expected in the second quarter of 2021.
The two-part, placebo-controlled trial involved dosing 101 patients in a hospital setting, the positive results from which were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine in November.
The second part involved 120 'at risk' patients in the home setting.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: