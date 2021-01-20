StockMarketWire.com - Electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone said like-for-like revenue in electricals were up 11% as strong momentum in online sales helped offset the impact of shuttered stores owing to the pandemic.
The company also said it would appoint Bruce Marsh as chief financial officer from 12 July 2021. Marsh had been Finance Director, UK and Ireland, at Tesco plc since 2015.
For 10 weeks ended 9 January 2021, electricals like-for-like revenue grew 11%, driven by sales of large screen TVs, smart tech and all areas of computing & gaming.
UK & Ireland electricals like-for-like revenue grew 8% as online growth was 121% and the division increased market share by 6%.
International like-for-like revenue was up 14%, with Nordics up 19%, and Greece down 13%, the latter was impacted by a national lockdown, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to deliver full year profits in line with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: