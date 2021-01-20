StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Antofagasta said it had met full-year production guidance and maintained its output guidance for 2021.
Copper production for the full year was 733,900 tonnes, in line with guidance and 4.7% lower than the record production in 2019, mainly on expected lower grades at Centinela concentrates, the company said.
For the full year, molybdenum production was 12,600 tonnes, 8.6% higher than in 2019 and within guidance.
Copper production in Q4 2020 was 192,600 tonnes, 13.6% higher than in the previous quarter, while gold production was 54,700 ounces, 42.8% higher.
Full year gold production was above guidance at 204,100 ounces, 27.7% less than in 2019, on expected lower grades at Centinela.
For 2021, the company maintained guidance for production in a range of 730.000-to-760,000 tonnes of copper, 240-to-260,000 ounces of gold and 9,500-to-11,000 tonnes of molybdenum.
The forecast for higher copper and gold production in 2021, reflected higher grades at Centinela concentrate, the company said.
