StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor group Grafton said it had reinstated payment of its second interim dividend for 2019.
In advance of the extraordinary general meeting of the Group to be held 21 January 2021 to approve certain resolutions, the company said it had agreed that the previously suspended second interim dividend for 2019 would now be paid on 19 February 2021.
At 8:37am: [LON:GFTU] Grafton Group PLC share price was 0p at 823.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
