StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Galliford Try said it continued to perform in line with market expectations, with activity at normal levels amid the ongoing Covid-19 related restrictions.
As at 31 December 2020, the order book stood at £3.3 billion, p from £3.2 billion, benefitting from recent contract awards, the company said.
As previously announced, the company said it expected to report a return to profitability and a resumption of dividend with its half year results to 31 December 2020.
The company said it expects to announce its results for the half year on 4 March 2021.
At 9:01am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 103.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
