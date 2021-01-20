StockMarketWire.com - Oesophageal doppler monitoring company Deltex Medical reported a fall in revenue owing to the impact of COVID-19 and the associated significant reduction in elective surgical procedures worldwide.
For the year ended 31 December, revenue dropped to £2.4 million from £4.3 million year-on-year.
Cash as at 31 December 2020, stood at £0.9 million, unchanged from last year.
At 9:09am: [LON:DEMG] Deltex Medical Group PLC share price was 0p at 1.3p
