StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Alliance Pharma said it expected underlying pre-tax profit to marginally top market expectations following 'strong' performance from its consumer healthcare brands.
See-through revenue for 2020 was down 5% on the prior year at £137.5 million.
Consumer healthcare revenues were up 1% to £93.0 million, while revenue from its prescription medicines were £44.5m, down 14% on the prior year, reflecting the negative impact of COVID-19 on the delivery of routine treatments for a large part of the year, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said the acquisition of Biogix had brought Amberen into the group, a brand for the relief of menopause symptoms, and was expected to be earnings enhancing in FY 2021 and 'significantly' earnings enhancing from FY 2022.
