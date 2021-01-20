StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had completed a planned 50% investment in Turkey's Basur-Resan prospect.
The company had become joint operator of the prospect with Aladdin Middle East and was finalising preparations for first appraisal well, Basur-3.
'The board views the licence's forthcoming 2021 appraisal drilling programme to present a compelling and potentially transformational growth opportunity for the company' UK Oil & Gas said.
At 9:15am: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was 0p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
