StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company The Mission Group upgraded its annual profit guidance and reinstated its dividend as trading continued to recover in the second half.
Mission said it intended to reinstate its deferred 2019 final dividend of 1.53p per share.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be over £1 million, which the company said was 'comfortably ahead' of market expectations.
'2020 was clearly a year like no other with the UK under some form of restrictions for over three quarters of the year, including an unplanned second national lockdown in November,' Mission said.
'Despite this challenging backdrop the strong recovery in trading momentum experienced early in the second-half has continued throughout the second half of the year, reversing the first half losses felt at the economic height of the Covid-19 pandemic.'
The company said that, mindful of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, it again expected its performance to be second-half weighted in 2021, with a return to a pre-pandemic run rate in the third quarter.
