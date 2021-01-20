StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange services provider Argentex said it expected the encouraging trend in performance to continue for the remainder of the financial year to 31 March 2021.
The company also said it had appointed Joanne Thomson Stent as chief financial officer from 1 February 2021. Stent had been a senior finance professional for 25 years, most recently as CFO of the European Tour and Ryder Cup Europe.
At 9:32am: [LON:AGFX] share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
