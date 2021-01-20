StockMarketWire.com - Craneware said it had returned to revenue and earnings growth in the first half of the year on increased sales momentum.
The increased sales momentum resulted in growth at both the revenue and adjusted EBITDA levels of greater than 5% compared to the first half of the prior year's revenue of $35.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million, the company said.
'Customer retention rate has remained above 90% and the dollar renewal rate of customers at the end of their multi-year contracts has returned to approximately 100%,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects to meet current market expectations for the full year ending 30 June 2021, for revenue of $74 million and adjusted EBITDA of $25.3 million.
Craneware will announce results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 on 1 March 2021.
At 9:37am: [LON:CRW] Craneware PLC share price was 0p at 1870p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
