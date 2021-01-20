StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology company Sensyne Health said it had signed a five year non-exclusive research agreement the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.
The trust would receive around 0.9% of Sensyne, brining the total share ownership held by NHS trusts in Sensyne to 12.6%.
Sensyne said the agreement would enable the ethical application of clinical artificial intelligence research to improve patient care and accelerate research into new medicines.
The Wolverhampton trust's dataset covered 700,000 unique patient records from a patient population of about 470,000 people.
At 9:45am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 119p
