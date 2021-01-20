StockMarketWire.com - B2B media business Bonhill forecast a return to annual revenue and earnings growth for 2021 as cost cuts and efforts to launch a digital first product set were expected to boost performance.
For 2021, revenue was expected to grow by approximately 12% and EBITDA by approximately £1.2 million. That compared with expectations for 2020 revenue of £17.8 million, down from £24.4 million in 2019, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately £0.1 million, down from £2.3 million.
The company attributed the upbeat guidance to 'actions taken by the company in 2020 to address its cost base, operating structure and implement a digital first product set.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
