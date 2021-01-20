StockMarketWire.com - WH Smith has appointed Kal Atwal to its board as non-executive director, effective from 1st February 2021.
Atwal spent 16 years at BGL Group and held several roles, including founding managing director of comparethemarket.com and group director responsible for brand-led businesses, group strategy and corporate communications.
He is currently a non-executive director at Royal London Asset Management and Admiral Financial Services and chair of Simply Cook.
WH Smith chairman Henry Staunton said: 'We are delighted to welcome Kal on to the board of WH Smith. With her marketing and digital expertise and entrepreneurial approach to business, Kal will be a valuable member of the board.'
