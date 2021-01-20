StockMarketWire.com - Ascential has sold its Groundsure business for £170 million to a subsidiary of ATI Global.
Groundsure is a brand that sits within Ascential's Built Environment & Policy segment.
The £170 million price includes an initial cash consideration of £140 million, plus a £30 million interest-bearing vendor loan note.
Ascential CEO Duncan Painter said: 'For us, today's transaction brings into even clearer focus our strategy and core customer proposition: enabling our customers to design and create the right products, maximising their marketing impact and optimising their digital commerce performance.'
At 1:39pm: [LON:ASCL] Ascential PLC share price was 0p at 345p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
