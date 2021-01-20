StockMarketWire.com - Deltex Medical Group's recorded revenues of £2.4 million in 2020, roughly half of the amount recorded by the medical technology company in 2019.
In 2019, Deltex Medical registered revenue of £4.3 million.
For 2020, cash at hand was the same as the year before at £900,000.
These figures reflect the 12 months up to the end of the year.
The company as also appointed Professor Tim Irish to its board with immediate effect.
Joining as a director, Irish has worked in the life sciences industry for 30 years.
Deltex Medical Group chairman Nigel Keen said: 'I am very pleased to welcome Tim Irish back to the Board. He brings with him great experience in medical device businesses coupled with insights into the way that the NHS adopts new technologies gained from his time as Vice-Chair of NICE.'
