StockMarketWire.com - Mattioli Woods has acquired a 4% stake in Tiller Group, a software as a service wealth management platform.
The company has called this a 'strategic relationship' and plans to use Tiller's platform to develop a digital, self-investment app.
The platform will provide a streamlined investment solution under one digital interface, from onboarding including risk profiling, managing investment portfolios to client reporting, and is planned for launch later this year.
Mattioli Woods group managing director Michael Wright said: 'This platform will enable us to provide great outcomes to a new client demographic and also allows us to further simplify and enhance the process of bringing on board new clients both efficiently and highly securely - appropriate for a Covid and post-Covid environment.'
At 2:38pm: [LON:MTW] Mattioli Woods PLC share price was 0p at 625p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
