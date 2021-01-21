Interim Result
22/01/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
25/01/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
26/01/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
28/01/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
28/01/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
28/01/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
28/01/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
29/01/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
01/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
02/02/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
02/02/2021 Nwf Group PLC (NWF)
03/02/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
04/02/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
04/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
09/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
09/02/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
Final Result
25/01/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
26/01/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
27/01/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
28/01/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
01/02/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
02/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
02/02/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/02/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
04/02/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
09/02/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
09/02/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
09/02/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/02/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
AGM / EGM
22/01/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
22/01/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
22/01/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
25/01/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)
27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
28/01/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
28/01/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
28/01/2021 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2021 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)
28/01/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
28/01/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
28/01/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
28/01/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
29/01/2021 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)
29/01/2021 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)
29/01/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
29/01/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
29/01/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
29/01/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
29/01/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
29/01/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
29/01/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
29/01/2021 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
29/01/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)
31/01/2021 Infrastrata PLC (INFA)
01/02/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)
01/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
02/02/2021 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
03/02/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
03/02/2021 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
03/02/2021 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
03/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
04/02/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/02/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
04/02/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
04/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
04/02/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
04/02/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
04/02/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
05/02/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
05/02/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
05/02/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
05/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
05/02/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
05/02/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
08/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
08/02/2021 Blue Star Capital PLC (BLU)
09/02/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
09/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
09/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
Trading Statement
22/01/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
25/01/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
26/01/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
26/01/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
26/01/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
27/01/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/01/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
28/01/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
28/01/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
03/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
04/02/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
08/02/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
09/02/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
Ex-Dividend
26/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
26/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
