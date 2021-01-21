StockMarketWire.com - Former chief financial officer (CFO) of Delphi Technologies has been appointed as CFO of Tate & Lyle, with effect from 1 May 2021.
Vivid Sehgal will join Tate & Lyle as CFO Designate, and be appointed to the board of directors, from 1 March 2021. Over the following two months he will work with Imran Nawaz, the current CFO, to ensure a smooth transition before Mr Nawaz leaves Tate & Lyle, as announced on 7 October 2020, to take up the position of CFO of Tesco.
Nick Hampton, chief executive said: '[Mr Sehgal] brings with him a proven track record of financial leadership as well as extensive commercial and transactional experience. I very much look forward to working with him as we continue to progress Tate & Lyle's growth agenda.'
Mr Seghal served at Delphi Technologies from 2017 to 2020, as well as being CFO of LivaNova PLC a global medical technology company, from 2015 to 2017.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: