StockMarketWire.com - Retailer Pets at Home has announced a revenue growth of 18%, to £302 million, in the 12 weeks up to 2 January, 2021.
The group report a retail revenue growth of 17.5%, despite Covid related restrictions, as well as Vet Group revenue up 22.1%.
Total liquidity as of 31 December 2020, comprising cash balances and undrawn portion of banking facilities, was £391.7m
Peter Pritchard, group chief executive officer, commented: 'Against a backdrop of continued uncertainty our pet care model remains robust, with our performance during the third quarter testament not only to the advantages of our scalable omnichannel pet care platform and unique joint venture veterinary model.'
