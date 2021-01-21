StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices company Tissue Regenix has appointed David Cocke as CFO and director to the board with immediate effect.
Mr Cocke has over 29 years of experience in the medical device industry holding senior finance and operations positions.
In 1997, he founded NuPak Medical, an ISO-certified contract manufacturer of sterile disposable medical devices, with the company turning cash flow positive in two years and growing the production volume from 50,000 to 3 million over time.
Mr Cocke was also chief financial officer at Aperion Biologics from 2008-2017. Prior to this, he was senior director for finance and operations at Kinetic Concepts from 1993-1996.
Daniel Lee, chief executive officer, said: 'David is a well-respected finance professional in the medical device industry. His experience of implementing financial systems and management as well as operations, will be invaluable to the Group as we undertake the next stages of our capacity expansion programme.'
At 8:24am: [LON:TRX] Tissue Regenix Group PLC share price was 0p at 0.41p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: