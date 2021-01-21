StockMarketWire.com - Drug development company Evgen Pharma said its collaboration with a 'prominent' European university had generated 'highly positive data' for potential brain tumour drug, SFX-01, in pre-clinical trails.

The data showed 'tumour shrinkage and significantly extended survival times. SFX-01 was also found to potentiate (i.e. substantially increase) the therapeutic effect of radiotherapy in these models,' the company said.

'The positive tolerability profile of SFX-01 makes it a viable option for use in addition to current treatments. Our plan is to expand upon these pre-clinical data in this and new collaborations, and start the process of designing an appropriate phase II clinical trial,' it added.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com