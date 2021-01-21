StockMarketWire.com - The board of specialist long term income real estate investment trust (REIT), Secure Income, has declared an interim quarterly dividend of 3.65p per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020.
Dividends will be payable on 5 March 2021 to shareholders on the register on 29 January 2021 and the ex-dividend date will be 28 January 2021.
The dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Company's tax exempt property rental business.
At 8:50am: [LON:SIR] Secure Income Reit PLC share price was 0p at 282p
