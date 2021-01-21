StockMarketWire.com - Analytics-as-a-service company Actual Experience said annual losses per share had decline on higher revenue.
The company also separately announced today it would raise gross proceeds of £10.0 million through the placing of shares at price of a minimum of 105.0 pence per share.
The company said the proceeds would be used to expand its sales and support teams and for general working capital requirements as well as strengthening of the balance sheet.
Revenue for year increased to £1.96 million from £1.93 million and the loss per share of narrowed to 9.87 pence from 13.04 pence.
At 9:25am: [LON:ACT] Actual Experience Plc share price was 0p at 85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
