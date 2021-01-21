StockMarketWire.com - ECO Animal Health said it expected revenue and EBITDA for year ending 31 March 2021 to be 'significantly' ahead of market expectations on continued strength in Chinese and US markets in Q3.
'Strength in the Chinese and US markets continues with group revenue at the end of the third quarter ahead of prior year total revenue,' the company said.
The revenue outperformance in China, combined with the in-line performance in the rest of the group, was likely to result in revenue for the year ending 31 March 2021 being 'significantly ahead of market expectations and the prior year,' the company said.
'It is expected that the EBITDA for the year ending 31 March 2021 will also be significantly ahead of market expectations and the prior year,' it added.
At 9:34am: [LON:EAH] Eco Animal Health Group PLC share price was 0p at 237.5p
