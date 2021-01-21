StockMarketWire.com - Castings and engineering group Chamberlin said it had now received revised orders from BorgWarner through to 22 March 2021.
On 16 December 2020, BorgWarner had intended to cancel all contracts from 22 January 2021.
The company said it was 'implementing further measures to reduce costs and is exploring options to strengthen the balance sheet, including investigating the possibility of new equity capital and alternative measures to ensure the company's future.'
At 9:36am: [LON:CMH] Chamberlin PLC share price was 0p at 11.25p
