StockMarketWire.com - Floorcoverings distributor Headlam said it would reinstate dividend payments following the recovered in performance in the second-half of the year.
An initial nominal ordinary dividend would be declared at the company's final results announcement in March 2021 and further ordinary dividend will be declared at the interim results announcement in September 2021.
Revenue for 2020 was 15.3% below the prior year at £609.1 million, compared to 30.6% below for the first-half, the company said.
'The recovery was driven by the UK residential sector which performed exceptionally well despite the continuation of restrictions and further lockdown periods, and compensated for a significantly weaker commercial sector particularly in the UK,' the company said.
The company also said it had experienced 'very limited disruption to product flow to-date from the EU following Brexit, and has continued to purchase product in-line with customer demand.'
At 9:45am: [LON:HEAD] Headlam Group PLC share price was 0p at 316p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
