StockMarketWire.com - Logistics solutions company Clipper Logistics said it had entered into a five-year agreement with Farfetch to provide pan-European e-fulfilment and returns management services from a new facility in Venray, Netherlands.
The new contract would see operations commence in April 2021 and was for an initial term of five years.
'Clipper anticipates that it will employ 600 personnel at the site, and the facility will have a stockholding capacity of over 2 million units of high-end apparel,' the company said.
At 9:47am: [LON:CLG] Clipper Logistics share price was 0p at 479.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: