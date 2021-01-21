StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas production and development company EnQuest said it had completed the purchase of a £13 million stake in the Bressay field from Equinor.
As a result, EnQuest has a 40.81% interest in Bressay and operatorship and Equinor has a 40.81% non-operated interest, with Chrysaor retaining an 18.38% interest.
At 9:50am: [LON:ENQ] EnQuest Plc share price was 0p at 10.74p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: