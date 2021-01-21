StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software and systems group Emis reported that annual performance was 'marginally ahead' of its expectations following an improvement in performance in the second half of the year.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, revenue and adjusted operating profit was maintained at similar levels to the previous year.
In Emis health increased Covid-19 related sales of lower margin hardware added to the division's steady underlying growth, the company said.
In Emis enterprise, trading improved 'gradually over the second half of the year as expected, including in the analytics business, with the controlled release of EMIS-X Analytics in the final quarter of the year,' it added.
Emis said it intends to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on Thursday 18 March 2021.
At 9:53am: [LON:EMIS] Emis Group PLC share price was 0p at 980p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: