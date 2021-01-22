StockMarketWire.com -

CN

27/01/2021 03:00 industrial profit


DE

27/01/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey


ES

26/01/2021 08:00 PPI


FR

27/01/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey


IT

27/01/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU


JP

25/01/2021 23:50 services producer price index
25/01/2021 23:50 Bank of Japan meeting minutes
27/01/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions


UK

26/01/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
26/01/2021 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey


US

26/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
26/01/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
26/01/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
26/01/2021 15:00 Richmond Fed business activity survey
26/01/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
27/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
27/01/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/01/2021 15:30 GfK consumer climate survey
27/01/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision

