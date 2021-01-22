StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Beazley has announced that Sir Andrew Likierman will stand down from the board in March, and will be succeeded by Christine LaSala as chair of the remuneration committee.
Likierman will step down from his role at the conclusion of the company's next AGM on 26 March 2021, having completed his second three-year term.
John Sauerland will also stand down from the board on 26 March, Beazley announced.
Chairman David Roberts said: 'The board is immensely grateful to Sir Andrew for his service and great contribution to the company and its strategy during his tenure.
'The board also wishes to thank John for his valuable contribution, especially in regard to the US insurance market which is the largest growth area for the company.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: