StockMarketWire.com - IT provider Kainos lifted its outlook on full-year performance amid ongoing momentum.
'The continued momentum in our business has driven a strong trading performance and we therefore expect results for the year ending 31 March 2021 to be ahead of current market consensus expectations,' the company said.
'Looking ahead, our robust pipeline, strong balance sheet and significant contracted backlog underpins our confidence in our outlook,' it added.
Results for the full year ending 31 March 2021 will be published on 24 May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
