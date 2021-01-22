StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company ViiV Healthcare, majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline, said the US Food and Drug Administration had approved its HIV treatment Cabenuva.
Cabenuva was provided as a co-pack with two injectable medicines and incldued ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and Janssen's rilpivirine, dosed once monthly.
'Cabenuva reduces the treatment dosing days from 365 days to 12 days per year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
